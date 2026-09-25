“If America Intervenes, We Will Completely Close Bab al-Mandab,” Yemeni Official Warned

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A military adviser to the Ministry of Defense of the Sana'a government, in an interview with Agence France-Presse, warned that in the event of American military intervention in the Yemen war or Washington's attempt to dominate the Bab al-Mandab Strait, Yemen will confront this action and will target American interests in the region.

Abed Mohammed al-Thawr, a brigadier general and military adviser to Yemen's Ministry of Defense, said, "If America dares to intervene militarily with its fleet or tries to dominate Bab al-Mandab, this will be our red line and that of everyone else, and we will fight over it."

He added that if America enters the fray to support Saudi Arabia and provides airstrikes or air support to Riyadh, "we will consider all American interests around us as targets and will make no exception." Al-Thawr also emphasized that in such circumstances, Bab al-Mandab will be completely closed to American ships.

This Yemeni military official, in another part of this interview, regarding relations with Iran, said Tehran does not give orders to Sana'a. He stated, "Iran is a friend, ally, and brother country for us, but it does not give us orders. We are independent in our decisions and sovereignty." He also described the relations between the two sides as "one alliance and one body."

Al-Thawr also threatened Saudi Arabia that if it continues its attacks on Yemen, it will be met with an "iron fist." He emphasized that the forces of the Sana'a government possess sufficient capability to "punish and penalize Saudi Arabia" and to remove this country from the field in the oil and economic domains.

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