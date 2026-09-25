Yemen's Battle Against Saudi Occupier, Not Against People of South, East

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Qatabi Faraji, the Governor of Al-Mahrah, Yemen, in remarks renewing his invitation to all the people of this province and the southern and eastern provinces, called on them to beware of foreign conspiracies designed to play with Yemen's sovereignty, independence, and plunder of national wealth.

He emphasized, "The battle in which Yemen's armed forces and people are engaged is a fateful war against the Saudi occupier and its tools and is in no way against the people of the southern and eastern provinces."

Faraji assured the people of the southern and eastern provinces that the battle for liberation and independence of the armed forces does not target them but seeks to free the country from Saudi subordination and guardianship that has been imposed on Yemen for decades.

He emphasized that protecting national sovereignty and confronting occupiers is a responsibility that rests on the shoulders of all the people of Yemen in the north, south, east, and west of the country.

The Governor of Al-Mahrah said, "The Saudi enemy uses the people of Al-Mahrah and the southern and eastern provinces as fuel for its failed wars."

He stated that Al Saud's plans in Yemen only pursue the interests of major powers and their suspicious objectives, and field evidence confirms this matter.

He noted that continuing to bet on the Saudi occupier and its tools only increases the suffering of the Yemeni people in the north, south, east, and west, and emphasized that betting on foreign powers has failed.

According to him, preserving the country's sovereignty depends on unifying efforts and prioritizing national interests over any other consideration.

The Governor of Al-Mahrah called on the scholars, sheikhs, and social figures of this province to play their national and religious role in making the youth aware of the danger of being drawn into the gatherings of the Saudi enemy and being sent to failed battles, and to immunize society against conspiratorial plans that target the country, its sovereignty, security, and stability, and seek to disintegrate the social fabric and destroy national achievements.

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