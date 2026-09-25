Netanyahu's Speech Among Empty Chairs; Protests Inside and Outside the UN

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): "Benjamin Netanyahu," the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, found himself before an almost empty hall. Because, according to media source estimates, about 77 diplomatic delegations had left the hall. The delegations exited in silence and calm, and most of the seats of various countries remained empty before Netanyahu. The Zionist regime's Prime Minister also could not hide his anger and anxiety and tried to hide behind an artificial smile.

According to a report by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, in an attempt to disrupt this remarkable scene, members of Netanyahu's delegation and some of those present who had come with him and were sitting in the seats designated for guests in the back section of the hall chanted slogans in Hebrew, including "The nation of Israel lives." But the slogans and whistles could not fill the empty chairs.

According to media sources, most Arab delegations, with the exception of Morocco, the UAE, and Bahrain, left the hall. A number of European delegations, including Ireland and Spain, also exited.

Among the African, Asian, and Latin American countries that left the hall, one can also mention Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Indonesia, South Africa, Senegal, Djibouti, Namibia, Mozambique, Kenya, Brazil, Colombia, Nicaragua, Peru, Cuba, and Chile, and other countries.

Last year as well, a similar scene unfolded in the hall. At that time too, dozens of delegations left the hall in protest against the Zionist regime's policies and the genocide committed by this regime against Palestinians.

Protests in the Streets of New York

The Zionist regime appeared isolated due to its policies and attacks that the world can no longer ignore.

Before Netanyahu's entry and his speech, the area around the UN headquarters witnessed pro-Palestine demonstrations. These demonstrations were held simultaneously with Netanyahu's arrival in New York to deliver his speech.

Also, dozens of Zionists and Jews demonstrated in this city on Thursday in protest against Netanyahu. The Hebrew newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" reported that dozens of Jewish and Zionist protesters gathered in "Union Square" Park and raised a yellow placard that read: Netanyahu... your time is up.

Discontent Around the Zionist Regime's Prime Minister

An atmosphere of despair also prevailed around the Zionist regime's Prime Minister. Because Netanyahu did not secure a suitable time for delivering his speech this year in terms of favorable conditions for him. This is on the eve of one of the Jewish holidays and at a time when, after the end of the speech, there is no possibility of holding extensive discussions in television studios.

Also, Netanyahu will not meet with "Donald Trump," the President of the United States. Even though the Zionist regime's Prime Minister wanted such a meeting. Netanyahu's office believes that if Trump ultimately wanted to express his support for Netanyahu on the eve of the elections, this time and these conditions would have been the best opportunity to do so face-to-face and in a spontaneous manner.

Netanyahu's Judicial Case and the Restriction on Abbas's Presence

The International Criminal Court in 2024 had issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu on suspicion of his responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza war.

While the US government allowed Netanyahu, who is wanted by the international judicial system, to attend, it prevented "Mahmoud Abbas," the President of the Palestinian Authority, and his accompanying delegation from entering US soil for the second consecutive year to attend this meeting.

Netanyahu's Verbal Attack on Zohran Mamdani

One of the notable points was Netanyahu's obsessive focus on "Zohran Mamdani," the Mayor of New York, to the extent that he mentioned Mamdani in his speech at the UN. A speech that was supposed to focus on the objectives, vision, and policies of his government in the domestic and foreign arenas.

Netanyahu said, "Mr. Mamdani, since you were elected as the Mayor of New York City, many Jews no longer feel safe in New York, and you falsely and repeatedly accuse Israel of committing genocide."

Mamdani's Response to Netanyahu

Mamdani's response was not long in coming. He once again emphasized his accusation against Netanyahu and his government of committing genocide.

Mamdani said in a statement, "Prime Minister Netanyahu used his speech to repeat baseless lies aimed at exonerating him from the crime of genocide he commits against Palestinians."

The Mayor of New York continued, "But no lie can change the reality of the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court. A warrant issued following accusations of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity."

Mamdani's Olive Tree at Gracie Mansion

In a remarkable move, Mamdani released a video showing him planting an olive tree with Palestinian families from Gaza at his official residence.

He published this video on his account on the "X" platform and wrote only one sentence alongside it: "Last night, together with Palestinian families from Gaza, I planted an olive tree at Gracie Mansion. May it be our future peace."

Among the people seen in this video is "Sara Bsesiso," a young girl who survived the Gaza war and now lives in America to receive treatment.

A Picture of Isolation at the UN

In contrast, Netanyahu, who had arrived in New York only a few hours before delivering his speech and left the city and returned a few hours after it, appeared weak and isolated.

It is noteworthy that many leaders who spoke before the General Assembly, including leaders of Western countries such as France and Britain, devoted part of their speeches to condemning the Zionist regime's actions.

But the important question has always been whether these images and symbols will turn into practical actions.

But the image that most media focused on was the boycott of Netanyahu's speech by various delegations. This image was more eloquent than any word.

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