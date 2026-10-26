Chile designates January 7 as Day of Chilean-Palestinian Friendship and Solidarity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chile has enacted a law designating January 7 as the annual Day of Chilean-Palestinian Friendship and Solidarity, recognizing the historical ties between the two peoples and reaffirming its commitment to Palestinian human rights.

Law No. 21,843 was published in Chile’s Official Gazette on Friday following its approval by Congress. The first official observance will take place on January 7, 2027, marking 16 years since Chile recognized Palestine as an independent and sovereign state.

The legislation establishes the annual commemoration and allows activities celebrating Chilean-Palestinian relations, while reaffirming Chile’s commitment to the United Nations’ human rights principles and the rights of the Palestinian people.

First introduced in January 2024, the bill underwent amendments in the Senate before returning to the Chamber of Deputies for a final vote on September 22. It received 100 votes in the lower house and 30 in the Senate.

Senator Vlado Mirosevic defended the initiative by highlighting the Palestinian community’s place in Chilean society. “I voted in favor of this bill because it speaks of something that is not foreign to Chile; it speaks of ourselves and our history,” he said, citing Palestinians’ contributions to the country’s industrial, social, and cultural development.

Senator Sergio Gahona similarly stressed the community’s importance, saying the measure was about “profoundly recognizing a community that forms an integral part of the soul of our country.” He highlighted families originating from Bethlehem, Beit Jala, and Beit Sahour.

Congresswoman Carolina Tello said the commemoration would create opportunities to promote human rights and respect for international law. She also expressed hope that it would help prevent tragedies similar to what has been brought upon the Palestinian people by the Israeli regime elsewhere, declaring, “No to genocide in Palestine.”

The Palestinian Embassy in Chile welcomed the law as a milestone in bilateral relations, saying it recognized the two peoples’ shared history and strong bonds.

January 7 was chosen to commemorate Chile’s recognition of Palestine on the same date in 2011 under then-President Sebastián Piñera.

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