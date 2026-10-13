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Thousands march in Chile’s Santiago in support of Palestine (+Photos)

13 October 2026 - 08:52
News ID: 1877371
Thousands march in Chile’s Santiago in support of Palestine (+Photos)

Thousands of people marched in Santiago, Chile, in support of Palestine, demanding an end to the war and greater protection for Palestinians. The demonstrators called for an arms embargo on Israel, stricter sanctions and the suspension of trade agreements, as part of solidarity actions held in several countries from October 9 to 11.

ABNA24 - Thousands of people demonstrated on Monday in the Chilean capital, Santiago, in support of Palestine.

The march included members of the Palestinian community, student groups, unions, and human rights organizations and participants chanted slogans of solidarity with the Palestinians.

The demonstrators marched through the streets of the city center, waving Palestinian flags and banners demanding an end to the war and protection for Palestinians. This was part of solidarity movements that took place in several countries between October 9 and 11.

The participants’ demands included imposing an arms embargo on the Israeli occupation, tightening sanctions against it, and suspending trade agreements with it, according to the march organizers.

The demonstration included student groups, unions, and human rights organizations, along with members of the Palestinian community in Chile, as part of the movements supporting the Palestinian cause.

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