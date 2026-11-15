AhlulBayt News Agency: The Russian and Chinese ambassadors to the United Nations have expressed concern over US and Israeli threats of renewed hostilities against Iran, stressing the need to pursue political and diplomatic means to establish peace.

The UN Security Council held a meeting on Friday on the “Situation in the Middle East” at the request of Bahrain.

China’s Ambassador Fu Cong said that the risk of a large-scale conflict breaking out in the region remains high, adding that recent rhetoric suggesting the possibility of renewed hostilities against Iran is particularly concerning.

He said that an immediate ceasefire, an end to the fighting, and a halt to the unlawful use of force and unilateral military actions are prerequisites for resolving the issues facing the region.

All parties must remain committed to a political settlement, he noted, urging the Security Council to act objectively and impartially, play its due role in de-escalating tensions, and promote peace talks.

The Chinese envoy said that his country stands ready to communicate and coordinate with all parties in the region and play a constructive role in helping the region emerge from the shadow of war and achieve lasting peace and stability at an early date.

Anna Evstigneeva, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, said that the only reliable way to resolve the issues is through equitable, good-faith negotiations that address the root causes of the crisis and take into account the interests of all countries in the region. This is particularly important now, amid the risk of devastating strikes against Iran, she added.

There is no alternative, and there can be no alternative, to a negotiated resolution, she said, adding that Russia stands ready to provide all necessary assistance to achieve that goal.

Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Pacific, also addressed the meeting.

He welcomed the resumption of diplomatic activities in Doha and elsewhere in the region aimed at restarting negotiations between Iran and the United States. He urged the parties to seize the current opportunities and negotiate in good faith, expressing hope that the mediators’ efforts would help Iran and the United States reach a peaceful and durable settlement.

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