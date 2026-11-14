AhlulBayt News Agency: Coinciding with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (s.a.), the pure bodies of 21 unidentified martyrs of the Sacred Defense were carried in a funeral procession on Friday (November 13, 2026), from the Martyrs' Square of Shiraz to the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Shahcheragh (a.s.), with the presence of the loyal people of Shiraz.