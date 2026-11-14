Photos: Funeral procession for pure bodies of 21 unidentified martyrs of Sacred Defense held in Shiraz
AhlulBayt News Agency: Coinciding with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (s.a.), the pure bodies of 21 unidentified martyrs of the Sacred Defense were carried in a funeral procession on Friday (November 13, 2026), from the Martyrs' Square of Shiraz to the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Shahcheragh (a.s.), with the presence of the loyal people of Shiraz.
14 November 2026 - 17:16
News ID: 1890360
Source: Abna24
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