AhlulBayt News Agency: First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref says the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has strengthened national unity and resolve to continue his path.

On Saturday, speaking at a meeting of the headquarters organizing the first anniversary of the martyrdom of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Aref described his martyrdom as a profound loss, saying his martyrdom had strengthened the nation’s motivation, unity, and resolve to continue the path he had charted.

Aref stressed the need to introduce the martyred Leader’s personality, ideas, and legacy to future generations and called for accelerated preparations for the first anniversary commemoration, with careful planning that reflects its national and international significance.

He further emphasized the importance of using international capacities to introduce the martyred Leader’s personality and legacy, calling for coordinated efforts by the international committee to engage audiences abroad.

Criticizing the enemies’ assessments of Iran, Aref said they had failed to understand the Islamic Republic and its popular support, relying instead on material calculations. He described the Iranian people’s nine-month presence on the “street front” as a major source of support for Iranian and Islamic civilization.

The first vice president also said Iran had resisted the United States and the Israeli regime, which failed to achieve their objectives and were becoming increasingly trapped in a quagmire of their own making.

He added that efforts to spread Iranophobia had failed, creating favorable conditions for Iran to play a more active role internationally and present its positions.

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