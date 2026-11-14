ABNA24 - Gaza’s Ministry of Health has announced that all 36 Palestinian hospitals in the territory have come under attack.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said the Israeli regime had targeted Gaza’s healthcare sector 931 times since the start of the war. A total of 176 healthcare facilities have been attacked, leaving nearly 1,000 medical personnel and civilians martyred and another 1,700 wounded.

All 36 hospitals in Gaza and hundreds of other medical facilities have sustained damage, and many have been completely put out of service as a result of bombardments, military raids and the blockade.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian was martyred and five others wounded in the latest drone strike by the Israeli regime near tents sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis.

At the same time, the use of US-made bombs in the Israeli regime’s latest attack on Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, has once again intensified international calls for an arms embargo against the regime.

Dylan Williams, vice president for government affairs at the Center for International Policy, called for an immediate arms embargo against the Israeli regime in response to the attack.

Trevor Ball, an analyst at the Armament Research Services foundation, also told The New York Times that images and videos recorded at the site of the attack showed the remnants of two US-made guided aerial bombs, each weighing 250 pounds.

Meanwhile, the Common Dreams website, highlighting the scale of US military support for the Israeli regime, reported that legislation passed since October 2023 has provided the regime with at least $16.3 billion in direct military aid. According to data from the US Council on Foreign Relations, the Israeli regime’s military also receives $3.8 billion in annual military assistance from Washington.

Ayman Abu Obeid, a surgeon wounded in the midnight attack on Nasser Medical Complex, told The Guardian that the Israeli military had issued no warning to evacuate patients and medical staff before the strike. He explained that all the patients in the targeted ward were surgical cases awaiting operations, and that the bombing took place at a time when they should have been asleep.



/129