AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah strongly condemned the Bahraini authorities’ crackdown on political dissent, denouncing the detention of religious scholars and public figures, forced deportations, revocation of citizenship and death sentences against citizens as an unacceptable form of political and human rights oppression.

In a statement addressing the repression of the Bahraini people, Hezbollah’s Media Relations said the authorities’ treatment of peaceful opponents reflected growing intolerance towards public objections to the kingdom’s domestic and foreign policies, which ran counter to the will and interests of the Bahraini people.

The statement called for solidarity among the countries and peoples of the region in confronting US and Israeli aggression against Palestine, Iran, Lebanon and other regional countries.

“At a time when efforts must be united to confront this aggression and strengthen cooperation among the countries of the region, we find the Bahraini regime increasingly intolerant of its people’s objections to its policies of subordination and submission, both at home and abroad,” the statement read.

It added that peaceful protests in Bahrain reflected popular opposition to turning the kingdom into a platform for military aggression in the service of the United States and the Israeli enemy.

Hezbollah described the arbitrary and politically motivated detention of Bahraini scholars, intellectuals and citizens, alongside forced deportations, citizenship revocations, death sentences and prison terms imposed on hundreds, as “an unacceptable and condemnable form of tyranny, both humanly and politically.”

Such practices, it warned, were a source of persistent concern that served only the interests of the enemies.

The statement stressed that the peaceful demands of the Bahraini people warranted a fair response rather than further repression, calling on regional nations to raise their voices against the injustices facing them.

“Our people resisting the Israeli occupation in Lebanon express their denunciation and condemnation of the political injustice to which the brotherly people of Bahrain are subjected,” Hezbollah said.

The Lebanese resistance group called on the Bahraini authorities to reconsider their approach to dealing with their people, expressing hope that the kingdom would achieve security, stability and internal cohesion in a manner that safeguards the interests of its population.

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