AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon’s Grand Shia Mufti, Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan, has stressed Iran’s growing influence in shaping a new regional order in West Asia, saying the Islamic Republic and the Axis of Resistance have become central to the region’s emerging security and political equations following the US defeat in its joint aggression with Israel.

“The indisputable equation is that Iran is strong, and so is the Axis of Resistance. The realization of a new regional order now passes through Tehran, Sana’a, Beirut, and other influential capitals” in West Asia, Sheikh Qabalan said in a statement on Friday.

He further described the outcome of the war as a historic defeat for Washington, saying its decades-long regional ambitions had suffered a major setback.

“The war on Iran ended in a historic US defeat. The scenario which Washington had been pursuing for decades to implement in West Bank is now going down the drain,” he added.

The prominent Shia cleric said that Iran has become one of the cornerstones of developments in West Asia, adding that the opportunity Tehran had presented at this juncture was one that might not come again for another century.

Sheikh Qabalan said Washington and Tel Aviv are going through one of the most difficult periods in their history.

“The world is changing in the wake of Iran's strategic victory. The high-level meeting of senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan in Tehran attests to the fact that a new regional order is taking shape,” he said.

The Mufti also described the quadrilateral meeting as the cornerstone of a new regional order, stressing that it must take shape free from US and Israeli influence.

He also highlighted the strategic significance of the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in shaping regional developments, saying Iran’s resilience and steadfastness were among the key factors reshaping regional equations.

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