ABNA24 - Israeli occupation forces [IOF] carried out a series of attacks across southern Lebanon from midnight onward, targeting several towns and areas through demolition blasts and artillery shelling, in continued violations of Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The attacks involved demolition blasts in Baraachit, in the direction of Kounine, and in Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah, where explosions were reported overnight.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of Baraachit and Wadi Al-Hujeir, as well as the town of Khiyam. Shelling was also reported in Al-Khraibeh and in the area between Mayfadoun and Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah.

The artillery attacks further extended to Al-Mansouri, Dohat Roummane, Al- Qussair, Haddatha, and Wadi Zebqine, with multiple areas across southern Lebanon coming under fire.

These attacks continue despite the ceasefire that took effect on June 20 and the US-brokered framework agreement reached on June 26, which provides for a gradual withdrawal of the IOF from areas entered in south Lebanon and the deployment of the Lebanese Army in those areas.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, “Israeli” attacks have martyred 4,390 people and wounded 12,429 since March 2, while the total number of martyrs since October 2023 has reached 8,957, as of November 5.

Meanwhile, satellite imagery cited in reports this month indicates that “Israel” is constructing a network of military roads and outposts stretching approximately 90 kilometers across south Lebanon, pointing to efforts to further consolidate its occupation.



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