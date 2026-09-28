Over 160 Irish athletes urge national team to withdraw from matches against Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 160 Irish athletes have signed an open letter calling on the Republic of Ireland men's football team to withdraw from its upcoming UEFA Nations League qualifying matches against the Israeli team, as tensions between Dublin and the Israeli occupation continue to intensify, CBS News reported.

Irish Sport for Palestine, an activist group, announced that more than 160 sportspeople had signed a letter urging the national team to collectively refuse to take part in the two fixtures.

The group said the athletes were calling on the team to “act collectively with conscience & refuse to participate in their upcoming games against Israel.”

Ireland has been among the most outspoken European critics of the Israeli government's actions in Gaza, while Dublin has taken several diplomatic and legal steps in support of Palestinian rights.

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