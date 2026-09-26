The Zionist Regime's Army Enters a New Phase in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Hebrew Channel 12 website reported today, Friday, that the Zionist regime's army will enter a new phase in southern Lebanon in the coming days. According to the regime's army claim, this phase will begin after the end of the clearing operation of the Ali al-Taher heights and the destruction of Hezbollah's infrastructure in this area.

According to this report, the operational activities carried out allow the Zionist regime's army to reduce its forces and redeploy along the yellow line. Also, a series of new military positions are to be established in this area. An action that the Zionist regime's army justifies with the aim of strengthening the protection of the residents of the northern areas of the occupied territories.

The Zionist Regime's Army Claim About Destroying Hezbollah's Infrastructure

The Hebrew Channel 12 has claimed that the Zionist regime's army has achieved the objective set for its forces. An objective that included destroying Hezbollah's infrastructure in the yellow line area and destroying an underground complex in the Ali al-Taher heights after clearing it of armed forces.

The Zionist regime's army has also completed the raid operation of a military brigade in the "Al-Mansouri" area in the south of the city of Tyre. According to the claim of the regime's army, during this operation another complex belonging to Hezbollah was also destroyed.

Preparation for a Long-Term Defensive Presence

The Zionist regime's army, on this basis, is preparing itself to enter a long-term defensive phase. This phase will include establishing and completing a new line of military positions in the area to support the forces deployed on the ground.

The Zionist regime's army is also deploying more forces and transferring additional equipment to this area to strengthen its defensive capabilities.

According to Channel 12's report, the Israeli army intends to maintain the possibility of continuing assassination operations against Hezbollah members while preserving defensive depth and operational freedom of action.

Reduction of Forces and Rest for Reserve Forces

According to this Hebrew network, the new measures will provide the possibility of creating a rest period for reserve forces. Forces that leave the area after participating in the clashes.

The reduction in the number of deployed forces may also lead to a decrease in the number of service days required for the Zionist regime's army reserve forces in the coming year. An action whose goal is stated to be creating a breathing space for the reserve forces system.

Bomb Explosion in the Path of a Zionist Regime Engineering Vehicle

About a week ago, two soldiers of the Zionist regime were also wounded in southern Lebanon when a military engineering vehicle struck an improvised explosive device. The injuries of these two soldiers were described as minor.

The Zionist regime's army accused Hezbollah of planting this bomb and afterward, using this incident as a pretext, targeted positions and infrastructure in the area that it claimed belonged to Hezbollah.

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