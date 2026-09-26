American Muslims' Reaction to New Wave of Anti-Islamic Slogans by Republicans on Eve of Elections

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the eve of the US midterm elections, the anti-Islamic positions of some Republican politicians have once again become one of the disputed issues in the country's political atmosphere. Ted Cruz, a Republican senator from Texas, said at the recent Republican Party convention in Dallas, "Sharia has no place in America," and called for confronting it. Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, also announced that he will strive for a "complete ban on Sharia" in this state. These positions have faced reactions from civil leaders and Muslim thinkers in Texas and other US states.

In response to these remarks, American Muslims emphasize that Sharia in their lives is mainly related to a set of religious principles and guidelines and encompasses issues such as prayer, fasting, Hajj, charity, and moral virtues. Sabeel Ahmed, the director of the "GainPeace" project in Illinois, referring to common perceptions of Sharia, said this concept is often not correctly understood and, contrary to the image presented by critics, is not limited to punishments. He has asked Muslims to explain the meaning of Sharia and Islamic teachings to American society instead of angry reactions.

Abdullah Ahmed al-Na'im, a Sudanese-origin Islamic thinker and former professor at Emory University School of Law, says American Muslims can accept Sharia as part of their religious identity while adhering to American values. Al-Na'im has considered anti-Sharia literature to stem from a misunderstanding of this concept and warned that such literature can lead to the denial of Muslims' identity and humanity.

The Republican Wing and the "Sharia-Free America" Plan

On the other side, Keith Self and Chip Roy, two Republican representatives from Texas in the US House of Representatives, are among the founders of the "Sharia-Free America Caucus"; a formation established in Congress last year and has more than 60 Republican members. Members of this group have described Sharia as a threat to the Constitution and Western values and have supported policies to confront it. This group has presented several anti-Sharia plans since its formation, but none has been approved so far. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has also placed this formation among anti-Islamic groups.

Texas has become one of the main centers of this dispute in recent months. Ken Paxton, the Attorney General of this state, in August asked the "Islamic Court" located in Dallas to provide documents and evidence. The Attorney General's office announced that the purpose of this review is to determine whether this institution conducts activities contrary to Texas or federal laws. Paxton said Texas will not be governed under Sharia.

"Islamic Court": Our Activity Is Not Judicial

After the start of this review, the "Islamic Court" published explanations on its website about its mission and activities and emphasized that this institution's guidance complements existing legal, social, and professional services in American society and does not replace them. This institution has announced that it is not considered a legal court and does not issue binding legal rulings; rather, its activity is limited to religious mediation and arbitration at the request of members of the Muslim community on issues such as religious matters, family guidance, and internal religious affairs. It has also announced that matters requiring legal enforcement are directly referred to the Texas judicial system. This institution has compared its activity with examples such as the Jewish "Beth Din" and some Catholic religious institutions.

Asma Uddin, a law professor at Michigan State University, also believes that some American politicians present the ordinary activities of Muslims, including prayer, type of dress, family counseling, and presence in the mosque, as a sign of a political threat. She has considered the recent wave of anti-Sharia remarks to be the result of political exploitation of public fears and said some politicians use this issue to stir up voters' sentiments.

Meanwhile, Sabeel Ahmed, who has made three promotional trips to Texas this year, intends to travel to this state again to hold a program in one of Houston's mosques. He is also preparing a book to send to Christian clergy across America to increase their understanding of Sharia and other Islamic teachings. Ahmed has emphasized that Islam should not be a source of fear, and direct acquaintance of people with Muslims and presence in mosques can help to better understand the common points among followers of different religions.

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