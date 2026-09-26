Islamic Schools in Canada Targeted by Deadly Threats

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Canadian police have announced that they have begun investigations into threatening emails sent to Islamic schools in several parts of the country. These messages, sent to private schools affiliated with the "Muslim Association of Canada" (MAC), contained threats to "massacre" Muslims and stated their goal as turning Canada into a country "free of Islam."

According to Canadian media reports, 9 private schools affiliated with the Muslim Association of Canada in the Toronto area received this email, and similar messages were also sent to Islamic schools in other areas of Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec provinces. This message was published with the signature of an unknown individual or group titled "Citizen Vigilante" and, in addition to threatening Muslims, referred to the separatist movement in Alberta. In this message, it was claimed that if Alberta becomes an independent country, Muslims will be "expelled or massacred."

Following the publication of these threats, police in the Toronto area increased their presence around mosques and schools. Ottawa police also announced that they have increased the presence of their forces around religious and educational centers. Ottawa police, at the same time, emphasized that they currently have no information about a specific and imminent threat against religious or educational centers in this city, and the increased presence of forces is a precautionary measure.

Nabeel Sultan, a spokesperson for the Muslim Association of Canada, said this organization had previously also faced hateful remarks on social networks, but receiving such a threatening message on this scale has been rare. He emphasized that the receipt of such an email by teachers, school principals, families, and children affects Muslims' sense of security and belonging to Canadian society.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) also, condemning these widespread threats, described them as very concerning and warned that the repetition of open calls for violence against Muslims can harm social cohesion in this country. This institution called on Canadian authorities to condemn this incident and, with the participation of members of the Muslim community, take action to formulate a national strategy to confront Islamophobia.

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