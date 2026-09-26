Gratitude Message from the President of the Ashura Int’l Foundation to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Following the courageous and dignified speech of Dr. “Masoud Pezeshkian,” President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, the President of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and CEO of the Ashura International Foundation issued a thank-you message.

The text of Ayatollah “Mohammad Hassan Akhtari’s” message is as follows:

بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم

قال الله العظیم في کتابه الکریم: ﴿يا أيُّهَا الَّذينَ آمَنُوا إنْ تَنْصُرُوا اللهَ يَنْصُركُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أقدامَكُم﴾

(سوره محمد(ص)، آیه ۷)

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

God Almighty said in His Noble Book: “O you who have faith! If you help Allah, He will help you and make your feet steady.” (Surah Muhammad, Verse: 7)

His Excellency Mr. Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian (may his exalted honor endure)

Honorable President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Peace be upon you;

Your dignified and revolutionary speech at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly brought pride to the heroic nation of Iran, joy to the hearts of the families of the great martyrs, and strengthened the hearts of the believers.

Your statement that “we do not fear war” is the 47-year-old cry of the Iranian nation who have followed their Master Ali (a.s.), who said, “واللهِ لَوْ تظاهرتِ العَرَبُ عَلىٰ قِتالي لَما وَلَّیْتُ عَنْها” (1), and it is derived from this Alawi command: “عاوِدُوا الكَرَّ، وَاستَحيُوا مِنَ الفَرّ” (2).

And this courageous statement addressed to the Yazid of the time, Trump, that “Know that the Iranian nation will not bow to force; rather, threats make our people more cohesive and stronger,” is modeled on the culture of Ashura and brought to mind the eternal words of Lady Zaynab al-Kubra (s.a.) addressed to Yazid, when she said, “کِد کَیدَك وَاسعَ سَعیك وناصِبْ جُهْدَك، فوالله لا تمحُو ذکرنا و لا تُمیتُ وَحْیَنا…” (3).

Also, as the head of the Committee for the Support of Palestine, I thank you for your words in exposing the criminal Zionist regime and supporting the oppressed people of Gaza.

I beseech God Almighty, just as you raised on that global podium the images of the martyred leader (r.a.) and the innocent children of Minab and Lamerd, to exalt you; and just as you mentioned the seven-month presence of the people in the streets, to grant you increasing success in the path of serving this grateful people.

Footnotes:

“By God, if all the Arabs were to unite to fight me, I would not turn away from them.” (Nahj al-Balagha, Letter 45)

“Attack the enemy repeatedly, and be ashamed of fleeing.” (Nahj al-Balagha, Sermon 65)

“Plot whatever plot you can, strive with all your effort, and exert your utmost endeavor, but by God, you will never erase our memory nor remove our revelation…” (Sayyid ibn Tawus, Al-Luhuf, p. 105)

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