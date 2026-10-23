From Trump to Democrats; Why Have Arab Americans Changed Their Position?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The electoral orientations of Arab American voters on the eve of the US congressional midterm elections on November 3 are undergoing a remarkable transformation. The increase in public anger over rising prices and the Middle East policies of "Donald Trump," the US President, as well as the strengthening of the feeling that the Republican Party does not welcome their presence, have increased this group's inclination toward Democratic Party candidates.

The Washington Post, based on a poll conducted in cooperation with "Shaw College" between August 20 and September 7, 2026, reported that 58 percent of registered Arab American voters support the Democrats in the upcoming congressional elections, while 34 percent will vote for the Republicans.

These statistics indicate an important change compared to the 2024 presidential election. When 41 percent of these voters announced they had voted for "Kamala Harris," the Democratic candidate, and 39 percent had chosen Donald Trump. These results are consistent with previous estimates that spoke of an almost equal division of this group's votes between the two candidates.

This shift is taking place as satisfaction with Trump's economic performance and his Middle East policies has declined. In addition, a significant portion of Arab Americans believe that the US President and the Republican Party adopt unfriendly positions toward them.

The population of Arab Americans is estimated at about 3.5 million people, constituting nearly one percent of the US population. A quarter of them live in the American Midwest, a region where this group's votes can affect the outcome of close electoral races.

The cost of living is the most important factor in Arab American voters' dissatisfaction. To the extent that 7 out of every 10 people express dissatisfaction with Trump's management of the economy. This is in circumstances where fuel and food prices have increased. Part of these price increases is attributed to customs tariffs and the war against Iran.

This newspaper writes that about 4 out of every 10 Arab American voters who had previously voted for Trump are now dissatisfied with his economic performance. Meanwhile, the ability to cover living costs has become one of the determining issues on the eve of the elections.

Dissatisfaction is not limited to economic issues. 80 percent of Arab Americans oppose Trump's handling of the Zionist regime and Gaza, and 75 percent are dissatisfied with his performance regarding Iran. About 8 out of every 10 people call for a reduction in US military aid to the Zionist regime, of whom 6 out of every 10 call for a complete halt to this aid.

This level of opposition is higher than the level recorded among the entire American population. According to another poll, 58 percent of Americans call for a reduction or halt of military aid to the Zionist regime.

Trump during the 2024 election campaign had tried to win the support of Arab Americans by exploiting their anger toward the policies of "Joe Biden's" administration during the Zionist regime's war against Gaza. He had promised to return peace to the Middle East. However, the continuation of the war and the start of the war against Iran have reduced his political appeal for parts of this community.

About 7 out of every 10 Arab Americans believe that the Zionist regime has committed war crimes or genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Relations between Arab Americans and Republicans also face another challenge. The anti-Muslim rhetoric that a number of Republican politicians have used.

About half of Arab Americans believe that the Republican Party has an unfriendly position toward them. This rate increases to about 60 percent when evaluating Trump's performance and positions.

In contrast, the Democrats also do not enjoy the unconditional support of this community. 45 percent of Arab Americans have a neutral view regarding how friendly the Democratic Party's positions are toward them. This situation is while the Biden administration's support for Israel had also caused their dissatisfaction.

These developments gain special importance in the state of Michigan; where "Abdulrahman El-Sayed," known as "Abdul," the Egyptian-origin Democratic candidate, is facing "Mike Rogers," the Republican candidate, in the race for the US Senate seat. The outcome of this race can affect the maintenance of Republican control over the Senate.

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