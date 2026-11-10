ABNA24 - Yemen's armed forces fired missiles at Riyadh, with explosions heard in the Saudi capital, as Saudi warplanes bombed northern and southern Sanaa, targeting a fuel station and an oil company building.

Local sources reported explosions in Riyadh after missiles fired by Yemen's armed forces targeted the Saudi capital, Al-Masirah reported.

Saudi warplanes bombed northern and southern Sanaa at the same time.

The spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition said warning sirens were activated in Riyadh and that air defense systems engaged Yemeni ballistic and cruise missiles.

Saudi warplanes also bombed northern Sanaa, targeting a fuel station, and the oil company building in Al-Satin district in southern Sanaa was hit.

The attacks come as Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on Yemen continue, with the country's vital infrastructure, including fuel and oil facilities, exposed to destruction.



/129