Four Historic Milestones Set in 2026 US Midterm Elections

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 2026 US midterm elections will be remembered for a series of historic victories, including the election of the country's first Muslim senator, its first Native American woman governor, its first Native American woman senator and the first Black woman to become a state governor.

the November 3 congressional midterm elections produced major breakthroughs for candidates from communities that have historically been underrepresented in American political life.

In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won his Senate race, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

Deb Haaland won the gubernatorial election in New Mexico, making history as the first Native American woman to become a state governor.

Peggy Flanagan also secured a Senate victory, becoming the first Native American woman elected to the US Senate.

Meanwhile, Keisha Lance Bottoms won the gubernatorial race in Georgia, becoming the first Black woman elected governor of a US state.

The US congressional midterm elections were held on November 3, with Democrats winning majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, taking control of Congress from Republicans.

The Democratic gains came amid voter concerns over the rising cost of living, the performance of President Donald Trump’s administration and public opposition to the war against Iran, which were widely cited as factors influencing voters’ decisions.

Democrats also scored significant victories in several states traditionally considered strongholds of the Republican Party.