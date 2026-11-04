Insha’Allah Has Become ‘Alhamdulillah’: Abdul El-Sayed Makes History as America’s First Muslim Senator

AhlulBayt News Agency: El-Sayed, a Muslim American of Palestinian descent, reportedly received approximately 51.8 per cent of the vote, while Rogers secured around 46.2 per cent.

In his victory speech, El-Sayed declared, “Today, we have turned ‘Insha’Allah’ into ‘Alhamdulillah’.” He dedicated his victory to the people, describing the campaign as a struggle for ordinary Americans and working-class communities.

The newly elected senator said his name and religious identity had been repeatedly targeted during the election campaign. He alleged that opponents had attempted to portray his Muslim faith as controversial and that he had continued his political struggle despite accusations from former President Donald Trump.

“Trump spent a huge amount of money trying to defeat us, but Michigan chose hope,” El-Sayed said, according to the report.

Healthcare and Economic Justice at the Centre of Campaign

El-Sayed had earlier defeated fellow Democrat Haley Stevens in the summer primary, securing his party’s nomination for the Senate race.

His campaign focused primarily on universal healthcare, tackling inflation and reducing the influence of corporate money in American politics.

He also received support from prominent Democratic figures, including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Kamala Harris and Senator Bernie Sanders.

Muslim Identity Becomes Election Issue

During the campaign, El-Sayed faced criticism from opponents over his Muslim faith, according to the report.

His victory comes amid growing political participation by Muslim Americans, with several other Muslim candidates also contesting seats in the US midterm elections.

El-Sayed’s reported success is being presented as a significant milestone for Muslim representation in American politics, highlighting the growing influence of diverse communities in the country’s democratic process.