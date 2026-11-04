Belarusian President: Iran targeted because of its resources; Trump polarizing world

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Belarusian president has said the latest war against Iran was waged because the country is “rich in resources,” while denouncing US President Donald Trump for the “polarizing” effect of the latter’s policies on the global stage.

"Why did they bomb the country (Iran)?” Alexander Lukashenko asked, addressing the 4th Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security on Tuesday, referring to the unprovoked aggression that targeted the Islamic Republic from February 28 until April 7.

“The reason is the same once again: Iran is rich in resources, enough to last for decades," he said.

"There is a reason I have been speaking about the Americans so frequently,” Lukashenko said, adding, “President Trump's policies are polarizing the world and, let us be honest, attracting justified criticism."

Citing Venezuela as another example of a country subjected to resource-driven aggression, Lukashenko questioned the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro.

"The abduction of President Maduro. Why? Does someone need oil? Well, Venezuela does indeed have enormous reserves," he said, adding that the country's heavy crude was precisely the type of feedstock processed by US refineries.

He also questioned the prospect of further US pressure on Cuba, dismissing the notion that Havana posed an aggression-related threat.

"The problem is simply that some people dislike the very existence of the Island of Freedom and the policies pursued by its leadership. Cuba should be engaged in dialogue with, and normal relations should be established with it," he stated.

The Belarusian head of state described the international situation as increasingly unstable, saying confrontation among major powers had reached its limit and that the existing world order was collapsing.

He also criticized NATO and Western preparations for a possible confrontation with Russia in 2030, insisting that Moscow and Minsk had no intention of attacking anyone.

Lukashenko reiterated Belarus' readiness to host peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, insisting that his country should participate directly rather than act as a mediator.

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