ABNA24 - A source at the Ministry of Defense stated that the footage released on Sunday by the War Media—showing the seizure of weapons from a Saudi-backed staging camp in the city of Al-Mukha—represents only a small fraction of what has been cleared for publication, and pertains to just a few of the staging camps loyal to the Saudi regime.

In a press statement, the military source explained that the captured military equipment is part of a vast, accumulated supply chain that Saudi Arabia had spent years building up within these camps, with the aim of preparing and equipping its forces to escalate the military situation inside Yemen.

The source noted that the quantity of weapons and equipment seized from these Saudi-backed staging camps is the largest to date, surpassing all previous operations carried out by the Armed Forces.

The source concluded by emphasizing that the weapons supplied by Saudi Arabia to its mercenaries have, in effect, become a channel for replenishing the stockpiles of the Yemeni Armed Forces.



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