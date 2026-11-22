ABNA24 - A senior Hamas official has warned against an Israeli plan for a new settler city in the western occupied West Bank, describing the project as a “dangerous escalation” and calling for national efforts to confront and thwart Israeli settlement expansion.

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas official Abdul-Hakim Hanini urged Palestinians to intensify resistance to Israeli attempts to impose new faits accomplis on the ground and seize more West Bank land, stressing the need to protect the Palestinian land from settlement activity.

Hanini warned that this plan aims to drive Palestinians out of the West Bank and pave the way for further settlement expansion and annexation.

Hanini expressed his belief that such Israeli schemes will be doomed to failure due to the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance.

According to the Hebrew media on Thursday, the Israeli occupation government advanced a plan for the construction of a major new settlement city, dubbed “Rosh HaAyin East” or “Shira,” in the western West Bank.

The plan would span roughly 16,000 dunums of Palestinian land and include around 60,000 housing units for more than 200,000 settlers, making it one of the largest settlement projects proposed in recent years.



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