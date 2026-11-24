ABNA24 - US ports are facing major cyberattacks. The Port of Los Angeles has announced that it thwarted 120 million cyberattack attempts last month, nearly twice the monthly average recorded in 2023.

The largest US crude oil export hub in Texas has announced that its systems face hundreds and even thousands of cyber intrusion attempts every day. The report warns that advances in artificial intelligence could make it easier for hackers to identify and exploit security vulnerabilities.

In this regard, the Financial Times wrote that recent disruptions to US air traffic control systems, JPMorgan Chase's banking services and Microsoft's Outlook service, although not identified as cyberattacks, highlight the vulnerability and sensitivity of digital infrastructure.



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