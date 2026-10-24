Trump Renews Attacks on Ilhan Omar, Demands Resignation and Expulsion from US

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking at a rally in Florida, Trump referred to different names allegedly appearing in Omar’s records and claimed that she had used a fake name to secure her position in the US Congress.

A recent document from the US Attorney’s Office reportedly referenced the names Ilhan Noor Said Elmi and Ilhan Abdullahi Omar. Trump cited the names while repeating his allegations against the Minnesota congresswoman. The claims have not been independently established by the information provided.

Trump also launched a scathing attack on Somalia, describing it as a country without law and order. He alleged that crime was rampant and that people frequently opened fire on one another, calling Somalia “the worst country in the world.”

Omar, who took office in January 2019, was among the first Muslim women elected to the US Congress and became the first Somali-American woman to serve in the House of Representatives. She has repeatedly faced criticism from Republican politicians over her outspoken opposition to Trump and her positions on Israel and US foreign policy.

According to the report, federal authorities recently searched Omar’s home in Washington and seized her mobile phone and passport as part of an investigation concerning her immigration and citizenship records. Investigators are also reportedly examining the immigration records of her late father.

Democrats have criticised the actions, describing them as an attempt to intimidate and pressure one of Trump’s prominent political opponents, particularly as the United States approaches its midterm elections.

Omar has previously rejected Trump’s threats to revoke her citizenship and send her to prison, vowing not to be silenced by political pressure.

The renewed confrontation underscores the deep political divisions in the United States over immigration, citizenship and the treatment of political opponents.