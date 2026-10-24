Poll finds majority in six US swing states back blocking bomb shipments to Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: A recent survey shows that endless weapons supplies to Israel could become a liability for Republicans in the midterms and the 2028 presidential election.

A majority of voters surveyed in six US swing states support congressional action to block US bomb shipments to Israel, according to a poll conducted by YouGov for the IMEU Policy Project, released on Wednesday.

The poll was conducted from September 25 to October 14, with 3,200 likely voters in six swing states, including Georgia, Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas, whose contests are expected to play a key role in determining control of the US Senate in the midterm elections.

When likely voters were asked whether they approved or disapproved of Senate measures to block the transfer of bombs to Israel, majorities in all six states approved. Maine recorded the highest level of support, at 65 percent. Opposition ranged from 22 percent to 31 percent across the six states.

When likely voters were asked whether they approved or disapproved of cutting $3.3 billion in taxpayer-funded weapons to Israel, a majority of voters supported the measure. Iowa recorded the highest level of support, at 59 percent.

A majority of likely voters across all six swing states believed the war on Iran benefits Israel more than the US, when asked which country stands to benefit more from the illegal war on Iran.

IMEU Policy Project Executive Director Margaret DeReus said ending weapons transfers to Israel has become close to a consensus position among Democrats.

“Not only has ending weapons to Israel become the near-consensus view of Democratic voters, but we’re now seeing that voters across the spectrum, including most independents and a substantial number of Republicans, are tired of seeing their government use our tax dollars to supply Israel with bombs when millions struggle to afford the basics here at home,” she said in a statement.

DeReus also commented on the next presidential election, saying the results are “strong evidence” that continued weapons transfers to Israel will become a political liability in the midterm elections and the 2028 presidential race.

US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest level, while support for Democrats ahead of November’s midterm elections has risen, according to a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll published on October 18.

Republicans currently hold narrow majorities in Congress and they are at risk of losing control of the House of Representatives.

Midterm elections in the US are general elections held near the midpoint of a president’s four-year term. They take place on the first Tuesday in November. This year, Election Day falls on November 3.

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