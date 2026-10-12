New York University sever ties with Israel over Gaza genocide: Report

AhlulBayt News Agency: Over 100 students demonstrated at Garibaldi Plaza in Washington Square Park on October 7, demanding that New York University (NYU) cut its relations with Zionist regime over genocide in Gaza.

Several passersby joined the chants in support of the demonstrators, while a few Zionists shouted at protesters but were largely ignored by the crowd.

Speakers representing SJP, student activists from the Student Government Assembly, Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine at NYU, and Law Students for Justice in Palestine condemned the devastation inflicted on Palestinians in Gaza over the past three years and the continued occupation of Palestine, which they said has lasted 78 years, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

They also accused NYU of complicity in the genocide in Gaza and the occupation of Palestine through its investments in weapons companies, its campus in Tel Aviv, and its suppression of pro-Palestinian speech on campus.

The protesters demanded that NYU shut down its Tel Aviv campus, disclose its investments and divest its funds from weapons companies and Israel, and end its crackdown on pro-Palestinian expression.

Following the speeches, demonstrators marched around the NYU campus, chanting, “One, we are the students! Two, we won’t stop fighting. Three, until Palestine is free, free, free, free!” and “NYU what do you say, how many kids did you kill today?”

.....................

End/ 257