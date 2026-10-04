New York Mayor Mamdani Calls Netanyahu ‘Architect’ of Gaza Genocide

ABNA24 - The mayor of New York has described Benjamin Netanyahu, the Zionist regime Prime Minister, as the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinians and emphasized that the genocide in the Gaza Strip continues despite talk of a ceasefire.

Zohran Mamdani said in remarks on a podcast program that the failure to arrest Netanyahu during his recent trip to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly meetings was a decision of the US federal government.

He also criticized the United States' non-membership in the International Criminal Court and said he believes the United States should join this court.

The mayor of New York said about Netanyahu: When one speaks of Netanyahu, one is speaking of the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people.

Mamdani emphasized that, in his view, even with the announcement of a ceasefire, the killing of Palestinians in Gaza has not stopped, and he referred to the martyrdom of an 11-year-old Palestinian child last week in an area considered safe.

He also said that last week he hosted a number of Palestinian families at the official residence of the mayor of New York and heard their accounts of the disintegration of their families' lives.

Mamdani added that what Palestinians want is the same thing all human beings want: family, security, and dignity.

In conclusion, the mayor of New York, criticizing Washington's support for the Zionist regime, said that the US government is not only a witness to the Palestinians being deprived of these rights but also financially supports this process.



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