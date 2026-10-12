Seminaries Fortress Islam Necessity for Society :Maulana Murid Hussain Naqvi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Addressing the conference, Allama Murid Hussain Naqvi, vice president of Wifaq-ul-Madaris al-Shia Pakistan, said religious seminaries were the fortress of Islam and an essential part of society. He noted that seminaries had guided and educated the Muslim community for centuries by conveying the teachings of the Quran, Hadith and the lives of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) to the public.

Naqvi said seminaries and their scholars had gained greater international recognition in recent years. He referred to prominent figures, including the founder of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini; the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei; Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei; and Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, noting their connections with religious seminaries and scholarly traditions.

He asserted that graduates of religious seminaries had played a significant role in protecting Islam, developing systems of defence and advancing religious scholarship. He added that, despite the influence of major global powers, the scholars associated with seminaries had not been intimidated.

Naqvi further said that religious seminaries continued to fulfil their mission of promoting and disseminating Islamic beliefs and teachings.

He also highlighted a growing concern regarding the future availability of qualified religious teachers. Many students, he observed, pursue careers in public speaking, leading congregational prayers, religious guidance and other fields after completing their studies, potentially creating a shortage of specialised and well-trained teachers.

He urged seminary administrators to identify students with an aptitude for teaching at an early stage and provide them with specialised academic training and professional preparation.

Speaking at the conference, Allama Sheikh Hassan Sarwari discussed the educational services and examination system of Wifaq-ul-Madaris. He said the organisation had maintained a structured system of examinations and certification for students and scholars of religious seminaries for many years, enabling students from different regions to advance their religious education through formal assessments and recognised qualifications.

Sarwari added that women also benefited from the organisation's educational system, which provides examination and certification facilities in Quranic studies, Tajweed and other subjects. He described the curriculum as comprehensive, offering opportunities for students to develop skills in public speaking, writing and religious scholarship, alongside practical abilities.

Allama Lal Hussain Tauhidi, the organisation's central special representative, delivered a detailed presentation on the establishment of Wifaq-ul-Madaris, its historical background, examination system and the importance of its certifications. He explained that the organisation had served as a central educational and examination body for religious seminaries for decades, gradually expanding its scope of activities.

The conference also discussed the affiliation of newly established religious seminaries and Quran centres with Wifaq-ul-Madaris al-Shia Pakistan.

On the occasion, Maulana Murid Hussain Naqvi inaugurated a subregional office of Wifaq-ul-Madaris al-Shia Pakistan at Maktab Zahra. The office is intended to facilitate communication between religious institutions in the region and the organisation's central office. Maulana Mohammad Jawad Hafizi has already been appointed as the organisation's representative for Baltistan.

Participants also exchanged views on the role, welfare and development of seminaries, the challenges they face, ways to increase student enrolment and measures to improve educational standards.