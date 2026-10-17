Photos: Pre-session of conference on "Intellectual and Jihadist system of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah"
AhlulBayt News Agency: The scientific pre-session of the conference "The Intellectual and Jihadist System of Martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah," titled "Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Model of Resistance and Anti-Oppression," was held on Wednesday morning (October 14, 2026) in the Shahid Aref al-Hosseini Hall of the Imam Khomeini (RA) Higher Complex.
17 October 2026 - 10:50
News ID: 1878931
Source: Abna24
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