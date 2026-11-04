First Vice President says US failed to achieve goals against Iran since 1979

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United States has failed to achieve any of its goals, even through a direct military attack on the country, says Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref.

Speaking during a visit to the National Cartographic Center on Tuesday, Aref said the US had failed to achieve its goals against Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, most recently through military aggression against the country.

He also hailed strong public participation during and after wartime, describing the country’s human resources as its main asset and a foundation for future development planning.

Aref also paid tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, saying his legacy had contributed to the resilience and solidarity currently visible in Iranian society. He noted that people had continued their nightly gatherings for more than eight months, maintaining the enthusiasm seen at the outset.

Referring to November 4, Iran’s National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance, Aref reviewed developments following the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He said foreign powers had initially expected the revolution to settle into the existing political framework but later pursued efforts to undermine the new system through coups, conspiracies and the imposed war.

Aref said public unity, courage and participation had repeatedly frustrated these efforts.

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