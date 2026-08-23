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First vice president: Economic pressure cannot change Iranian nation's resolve

23 August 2026 - 08:46
News ID: 1855831
Source: IRNA
First vice president: Economic pressure cannot change Iranian nation's resolve

First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref says that the government will not allow US “economic terrorism” to undermine economic stability or people’s livelihoods.

AhlulBayt News Agency: First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref says that the government will not allow US “economic terrorism” to undermine economic stability or people’s livelihoods.

In a post on X on Saturday, Aref said Iran’s experience since the 1979 Islamic Revolution had shown that economic pressure could not change the Iranian nation’s resolve and would instead produce the opposite result.

“The government will not allow US economic terrorism to target economic stability and people’s livelihoods,” he said.

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