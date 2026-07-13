Iran Approves Support Package for Economic Enterprises Damaged by US-Israeli Attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian government approved a comprehensive support package aimed at assisting economic enterprises damaged by US-Israeli attacks, protecting business owners and employment in the country.

During a cabinet session on Sunday, the Ministries of Health and Medical Education and of Agriculture were tasked with preparing a list of customs tariff codes for essential goods and pharmaceuticals within one week of the directive’s issuance.

The list will be communicated to the Customs Administration to facilitate an exemption from the payment of twelve per thousands of customs value.

Measures aimed at strengthening and sustaining health-oriented services were also discussed and ratified during the session.

Furthermore, the cabinet issued a permit allowing certain disputes arising from the execution or interpretation of contracts related to development projects of executive bodies to be referred for arbitration by the Supreme Technical Council and the Provincial Technical Councils.

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