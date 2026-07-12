International Activists Join São Paulo Ceremony Commemorating Martyred Leader of Revolution

According to the Ahlul‑Bayt (a.s.) International News Agency — ABNA — the city of São Paulo in Brazil hosted a memorial and symbolic funeral ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, attended by various social groups and international activists. The gathering brought together participants from Brazil, Afghanistan, Iran, Lebanon, Palestine, and Iraq, who honored the lofty status of the martyred Leader and reaffirmed their solidarity with the ideals of the Resistance Front.

Tiago Avola, a member of the “Global Samoud Fleet” with a record of three arrests in Gaza and the occupied Palestine, was the first speaker. He explained the significance of the martyred Leader’s position and read excerpts from Ayatollah Khamenei’s letter to the youth of the world, describing its profound impact on international audiences and on himself.

Next, Bruno Altmann, a well‑known Brazilian writer and journalist, delivered a speech. He described the martyred Leader as “the most important and greatest anti‑imperialist leader in the world,” emphasizing that the pain of the Iranian nation is a global pain, and that the martyrdom of this great leader is an irreparable loss not only for Iran but for all anti‑hegemonic movements worldwide.

The artistic section of the ceremony included a photo exhibition showcasing the magnificent scenes of the funeral of the martyred Leader in Tehran’s Mosalla. The photos, taken by Iranian photographer Aref Fathi‑Akbari, were warmly received by attendees. Additionally, a short film produced by the artistic center of the “Al‑Resalah” Institute about the life and character of the martyred Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, was screened.

On the sidelines of the event, two valuable written works were unveiled:

“The Islamic Revolution of Iran, 40 Years Later”, based on the Second Phase of the Revolution statement

“Mary and Jesus in the Statements of the Martyred Leader of Iran”

This spiritual ceremony concluded with a symbolic funeral procession as a pledge of loyalty to the ideals of the martyred Leader, followed by a mourning majlis.



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