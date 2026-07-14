Brazilian President Denounces Trump's Strait of Hormuz Cargo Fee Plan as 'Piracy'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brazilian President Lula da Silva has denounced US President Donald Trump’s scheme to impose a 20% charge on cargo carried by ships receiving US military protection while transiting the Strait of Hormuz as “piracy,” saying Washington has no right to demand payment for passage through the strait.

Speaking on Monday, Lula reacted to Trump’s announcement that the United States would act as what he called the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz and collect a fee equal to 20% of the value of cargoes in return for providing security.

“Back in the day, that used to be called piracy,” Lula said.

The Brazilian president added, “A major country like the United States, which I believe has long fought against piracy, cannot now become a pirate itself.”

Lula argued that the White House was seeking to profit from the misery and suffering of others.

He also stressed that the United States should not charge ships for using a waterway that had remained open to international navigation before Trump launched a war of aggression against Iran.

The United States and Israel waged the war on Iran on February 28 with the professed aim of overthrowing the Iranian government. Iran responded decisively and took control of the Strait of Hormuz.

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