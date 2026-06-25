From Mourning to Religious Education; Special Muharram Programs at Al-Risalah Islamic Center in Brazil

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Nasir al-Din Khazraji, the director of the Al-Risalah Islamic Center in Brazil, in an interview with ABNA correspondent, referring to the center's programs during Muharram, stated, "This year, the mourning ceremonies for Imam Hussain (a.s.) are being held with special grandeur at the Al-Risalah Islamic Center in Brazil during the month of Muharram. Concurrent with these ceremonies, special programs for children are also being held at this center. These programs include religious, moral, and Quranic activities, as well as puppet shows for educating children with Islamic and Quranic concepts.

He continued, "The mourning ceremonies for Hussain are held every night during Muharram at the Al-Risalah Islamic Center in Brazil, lasting about an hour and a half, and with the participation of benefactors, refreshments are served to the mourners and participants in the Hussaini gatherings."

The director of the Al-Risalah Islamic Center in Brazil noted, "During the mourning ceremony of the seventh night of Muharram at this center, Tiago Ávila, a prominent Brazilian political and human rights activist who has participated in the 'Sumud' caravan and was imprisoned three times by the Zionist regime, attended the ceremony, and a plaque of appreciation was presented in recognition of his efforts."

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