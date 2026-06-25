IRGC Quds Force Commander Threatens Israel: Withdraw or Flee in Humiliation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Brigadier General Ismail Qaani, the commander of the IRGC Quds Force, in a message on the occasion of Ashura, declared, "The Zionists should know that those who have stood and fought against you, the Yazidi-like ones, with the spirit of Ashura and the faith of Hussain, carry in their souls the eternal belief that 'Every day is Ashura and every land is Karbala.' You must leave all of Lebanon, for this land is the field of resistance and steadfastness, not a playground for occupiers."

The full text of the IRGC Quds Force commander's message on the occasion of Ashura is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

The Zionists should know that those who have stood and fought against you, the Yazidi-like ones, with the spirit of Ashura and the faith of Hussain, carry in their souls the eternal belief that "Every day is Ashura and every land is Karbala."

You must leave all of Lebanon, for this land is the field of resistance and steadfastness, not a playground for occupiers.

If you do not withdraw voluntarily today, tomorrow you will inevitably be forced to flee in humiliation and defeat.

Do not forget the year 2000 and the historic will of the martyred Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah in Bint Jbeil; that promise is still alive, and there is no doubt that the same scene will be repeated once again.

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