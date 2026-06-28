IRGC Launches Large-Scale Missile, Drone Strikes Against Eight US Military Installations

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it launched a large-scale missile and drone operation against eight US military installations in the region, describing the strikes as a "decisive response" to renewed American aggression against Iranian territory.

In a statement, the IRGC said its Navy and Aerospace Force jointly carried out the operation between "2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on Sunday (local time)," targeting eight "key US military installations," including the "Ali Al Salem Airbase in Kuwait" and the "US Fifth Fleet headquarters at Salman Port in Bahrain."

The Corps said the operation involved ballistic missiles and drones and said the targeted facilities were destroyed.

According to the statement, the operation followed attacks carried out by the enemy against five Iranian coastal outposts earlier in the day.

"The aggressor enemy, whose very nature is characterized by breaking commitments and violating agreements, attacked five coastal outposts of the Islamic Republic in the early hours of today under the pretext of responding to the IRGC Navy's confronting a trespassing vessel [in the Strait of Hormuz]," the statement read.

The IRGC said maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz falls under Iran's responsibility pursuant to a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding that was recently signed between Iran and the United States.

It added, "Henceforth, vessels found to be in violation will be dealt with more firmly than before."

The statement also warned that "any future aggression by the enemy, regardless of the pretext and even if, as last night and tonight, it targets objectives deemed to be of minor importance, will be met with a crushing response."

The IRGC further said, "The enemy should understand that violating the ceasefire constitutes a breach of Clause One of the Islamabad understanding and will result in the complete suspension of all related processes."

The statement followed an announcement by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) that it had staged new aggression against targets inside Iran.

"And it (the United States) has now received the necessary response," the force said at the time, adding, "The same will apply to any future violations." "Should this aggression be repeated, our response will be broader than this."

American forces have repeatedly violated a ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump on April 7 during the latest round of unprovoked US-Israeli military aggression against Iran.

Iran responded to the unwarranted aggression with at least 100 retaliatory strikes and continued to respond to subsequent ceasefire violations.

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