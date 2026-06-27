IRGC rejects direct US-Iran contact channel on Hormuz Strait

AhlulBayt News Agency: The IRGC spokesman on Saturday strongly rejected U.S. claims of a direct communication line between Washington and Tehran regarding the Strait of Hormuz, calling them "pure lies".

IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Mohebbi wrote on social media that reports of a direct line between Iran and the United States on Hormuz are "categorically false" and "strongly rejected."

He added, "This has not happened and will not happen. The Strait of Hormuz is Iranian territory and has no connection whatsoever with America."

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