IRGC Navy Announces Closure of Strait of Hormuz to All Vessels

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has announced that the Strait of Hormuz is closed to all vessels, warning that ships should not approach the waterway or their security will be at risk.

On Saturday, the IRGC Navy's public relations office cited Israeli regime’s military atrocities in Lebanon and the United States' failure to uphold ceasefire commitments as the reasons for the closure.

In its statement, the IRGC Navy reiterated that "the Strait of Hormuz is closed to all vessels" and "vessels must not approach the Strait of Hormuz; otherwise, their security will be endangered."

Earlier in the day, the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters had announced the closure, citing the breach of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and the Israeli regime's continued strikes in Lebanon.

The headquarters issued a formal statement declaring, "In light of the United States' clear breach of its commitments regarding the first article of the memorandum of understanding on ending the war, and in response to the continuous and relentless violations of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon, which have resulted in the brutal killing and displacement of hundreds of thousands of innocent people in that territory, as well as considering the failure of the occupying Zionist forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon, it is announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to vessel traffic."

The headquarters further warned that "this is the first step of response to the enemy's breach of trust," adding that if the aggression continues, further measures will be taken to compel the enemy to adhere to its commitments.

Following that announcement, the IRGC Navy's public relations office issued its own statement.

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