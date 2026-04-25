IRGC Navy Confiscates "Epaminondas" Container Ship in the Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Navy Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced that it has confiscated "Epaminondas" container ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

Exclusive images obtained by Tasnim show Epaminondas, a large MSC-operated containership, after it was intercepted and transferred to Iranian territorial waters by the IRGC Navy in the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC Navy announced on Wednesday that it has intercepted and transferred two violating vessels to Iranian territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz as part of its ongoing maritime security operations.

The vessels were identified as the “MSC-Francesca,” reportedly linked to the Zionist regime, and the “Epaminondas,” both of which were operating without authorization, repeatedly violating regulations, and manipulating navigation aid systems in a way that endangered maritime safety.

The statement noted that the ships were attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz covertly when they were detected by IRGC Navy units and intercepted in line with safeguarding the rights of the Iranian nation in the strategic waterway.

....................

End/ 257