IRGC destroys 3 US bunker-buster bombs in northern Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s forces in Zanjan province has announced the discovery and neutralization of 9,500 bomblets and dozens of unexploded rockets and missiles.

In a statement, the IRGC Public Relations Office in Zanjan province outlined part of the operations carried out by specialized clearance and disposal units to detect and neutralize unexploded ordnance left behind from the US-Israeli war of aggression during a lull in battlefield activity.

The statement said more than 9,500 bomblets had been discovered and neutralized, noting that they had been dropped during aerial bombardments by hostile fighter jets as part of efforts to contaminate sensitive and important locations in the province through aerial mine-laying using cluster bombs.

It added that various types of rockets and missiles fired by F-15, F-16, and F-35 fighter jets, identified as LB65, LB84, LB85, and LB86, had also been found and neutralized after failing to detonate upon impact with sensitive sites or agricultural lands.

According to the statement, 52 rockets were discovered and destroyed, while more than 10 missiles were located, defused, and handed over to relevant authorities for further use.

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