Iran Arrests 'Veteran' Mossad Spy Along With 15 Separatist Terrorists in Nationwide Operations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Ministry of Intelligence has announced the arrest of a “veteran” spy working for the Israeli regime, along with 15 members of separatist terrorist groups, following operations in different provinces.

According to a statement released on Saturday, in Ilam Province, a veteran Mossad spy was arrested who had been collecting and sending intelligence to the Israeli spy agency and later, on the orders of his handler, began collaborating with monarchist groups.

In Sistan and Baluchestan Province, an operational member of a separatist terrorist group was detained who had received training in a neighboring country before entering Iran to carry out attacks near Zahedan.

In Gilan Province, a three-member terrorist cell was arrested along with a homemade mortar launcher found in their hideout.

In Lorestan Province, a cell consisting of two men and one woman was detained. They had received cryptocurrency payments from their group and built several bombs targeting two county governors' offices.

In West Azerbaijan Province, nine operatives linked to separatist terrorist groups were arrested while planning attacks in line with American-Israeli enemy schemes.

The Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) also announced in a statement released on Saturday the identification and destruction of several teams affiliated with anti-revolutionary groups operating in the provinces of Kurdistan and Kermanshah.

The IRGC Intelligence Organization said these teams were supported by the United States and the Israeli regime and had been seeking to prepare the ground for an enemy military attack on Iran from the west.

Authorities arrested eleven individuals, while one suspect was neutralized. Security forces also seized eight RPG launchers and over two thousand rounds of related ammunition.

In a separate intelligence operation, IRGC forces struck a base belonging to a terrorist group in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, discovering ninety bomb detonators, eighteen hand grenades, five mortar shells, 1,253 rounds of various types of ammunition, six rifle grenades, and radio communication devices.

The IRGC Intelligence Organization in Kermanshah province conducted covert operations resulting in the identification and arrest of 155 agents linked to anti-revolutionary groups.

In Kermanshah, 144 individuals were arrested across several teams on charges of illegal arms trafficking, with seventeen weapons and 1,200 rounds of ammunition confiscated.

Furthermore, four spies linked to the Mossad were arrested. Authorities discovered significant quantities of weapons, shotgun pellets, gunpowder, detonators, equipment, and devices used in manufacturing shotgun cartridges.

Finally, seven separatist elements actively involved in manufacturing improvised explosive devices and purchasing illegal weapons targeting government and military facilities were identified and arrested.

The arrests come after the US and Israel’s latest bout of unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic that began in late February.

Authorities emphasized the importance of public vigilance, noting that prompt reporting of suspicious activities to the police emergency center helps prevent any destructive activity and actions aimed at sowing insecurity.

The country's intelligence bodies and law enforcement forces have detained numerous subversive elements amid the aggression, while the Islamic Republic's Armed Forces have confronted the aggressors with waves of decisive and successful retaliatory strikes.

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