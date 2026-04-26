Handala Hacking Group Exposes Identities of 100 Senior Officers from Israeli 'Elite' Maglan Unit

AhlulBayt News Agency: A prominent pro-resistance hacking group has announced a "historic" operation against a much-vaunted Israeli military reconnaissance unit specializing in covert operations across the world.

On Saturday, Handala said it had managed to expose the identities and personal data of 100 senior officers in the military's Maglan unit, aka Unit 212, which the regime credits as an "elite special operations unit."

"This unit is involved in clandestine operations, intelligence gathering, and targeting strategic assets such as missile systems and military bases," the group noted.

"From this moment on, there is no longer any cover to hide behind; their names, faces, and records are in our possession," it stated.

"This disclosure is only the beginning. Even the most secure rooms are under our watch."

The group has repeatedly targeted senior Israeli figures, disclosing sensitive information as part of a broader psychological and information campaign.

On April 9, it reported having hacked the personal phone of Herzi Halevi, former chief of staff of the Israeli army, obtaining thousands of confidential images, videos, and documents. Among the initial releases were notable photos and videos showing Halevi inside his private office and during an undisclosed trip to Jordan.

Earlier, on March 20, the group reported breaching the private communications of a senior official at the regime's Mossad spy agency and publishing more than 100,000 sensitive documents.

In a statement detailing the operation, the hacking group announced that it had successfully breached the email account of Deborah Oppenheimer, former deputy head of foreign relations and cooperation at Mossad, who currently serves as the head of international affairs at the regime's so-called domestic security institute.

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