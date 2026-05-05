Pro-Resistance Group Handala Breaches US Navy Database, Exposes Data of 400 Marines

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pro-resistance Handala hacktivists say they have successfully breached a US Navy's database, and obtained sensitive data on 400 marines.

According to the group, it carried out the sophisticated cyber attack, dubbed "Premature Death," against the database at a US Navy base in a Persian Gulf Arab state. It said it had fully extracted all classified documents from the base's servers.

The hacktivists noted that as a result of the operation, the ranks as well as military units of the targeted marines are now available to the public.

"The shadows of the Resistance are closely monitoring all movements. We are keeping “a watchful eye” on all vessels, bases as well as routes," the hacker group said.

It also sent alerts to cellphones of the targeted US Navy marines, warning them of a premature death in light of their decision to tread the path of vanity and aggression.

"Seas will no longer be safe for you," part of the message also read.

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