Handala hack group: 150 K of Robert Malley’s Confidential Emails Hacked, Released

ABNA24 - Handala hack group announced that in a complex cyber operation it managed to fully infiltrate the systems of Robert Malley, the architect of anti‑Iran sanctions and former advisor to the President of the United States.



The hack operation hit the most protected in the world, the U.S., while revealing the vulnerability of the system. According to the group, 150,000 completely new and highly confidential emails belonging to Robert Malley, along with thousands of direct message conversations from his official account on the social network X (formerly Twitter), have been made publicly available for the first time on the Handala website.



Handala hack group says that the documents hacked contain undeniable evidence of the direct role of the Zionist lobby in designing and implementing economic sanctions against Iran.



The documents include evidence showing that several Arab countries in the Persian Gulf closely cooperated with Robert Malley and his sanctions team and acted as an operational arm of projects aimed at exerting economic pressure on Iran.



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