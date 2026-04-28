Hacking group Handala exposes US naval forces identities in Persian Gulf

The group asserted it possesses data on tens of thousands of personnel, including operational roles and off-duty activities. Handala reportedly sent direct messages to US Marines via WhatsApp, warning that their identities are no longer concealed.



The group warned US forces to say final farewells to their families, citing imminent “Seyed Majid” (It refers to General Seyed Majid Mousavi, the Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force) drone deployments. The statement identified personnel as targets for Shahed drones and Kheybar and Ghadir missiles.



Handala announced it will publish general information on all U.S. Navy personnel in the region shortly. Characterizing the forces as terrorists responsible for the deaths of Minab schoolchildren, the group stated it is closely monitoring all movements in preparation for a strike.



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