IRGC Navy Warns of 'Surprise Tactics' and 'New Cards' if US Commits Fresh Aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy's deputy for political affairs says the naval force's "surprise tactics" await the United States in the event of any fresh miscalculation.

Mohammad Akbarzadeh made the remarks on Tuesday in the southern Iranian city of Minab, where more than 170 schoolchildren and staff were martyred on the first day of the latest bout of the US's and the Israeli regime's unprovoked aggression targeting the Islamic Republic on February 28.

"In the event of any [fresh] military action by the United States against Iran, the IRGC Navy will deploy its new capabilities," he said.

Dealing with such act of aggression, he added, the Navy would "employ its new cards, including in the field of smart targeting, and will set the massive vessels of the criminal regime ablaze with its fury and take them out of operation."

The Islamic Republic would also "utilize its other instruments of power across other resistance fronts,” the official concluded.

Iran's Armed Forces faced the aggression with at least 100 waves of decisive and retaliatory counterstrikes against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets across a vast expanse of the West Asia region.

The reprisal, which was partly conducted in cooperation with regional resistance groups, prompted the US to announce a two-weak lull in its attacks on April 7 before extending the ceasefire upon its expiry.

American officials, themselves, have admitted that the Islamic Republic continues to maintain substantial military capabilities, despite the aggression.

Last Tuesday, CBS News cited some officials as saying that public statements by the White House and the US Department of War might understate the extent of Iran’s remaining military strength following the aggression.

According to three officials, about half of Iran’s stockpile of ballistic missiles and its associated launch systems remained intact at the start of the ceasefire. Officials also said roughly 60 percent of the naval arm of the IRGC was still in existence, including fast-attack speed boats.

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