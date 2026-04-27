IRGC Quds Force Commander: Resistance Front Now 'More Powerful and Cohesive Than Ever'

AhlulBayt News Agency: IRGC Quds Force Commander says that the Resistance Front is now more powerful and cohesive than ever.

In a post on his X account, Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani wrote that the Resistance Front is now more powerful and cohesive than ever, adding that "the focus today is on Hezbollah and other components of the Resistance Front."

He further noted that as history shows, Zionist regime of Israel has not achieved its goals over the past decades, adding that the regime is doomed to failure in south Lebanon.

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